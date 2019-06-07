New coins celebrate 25 years of freedom

Neo Mahlangu had no idea that she would end up designing SA's commemorative R2 coins when she decided to leave her sales job and pursue a career in arts a few years ago.

Mahlangu, 26, who spoke to Sowetan yesterday, is one of five young artists who were selected to design commemorative coins to mark 25 years of democracy in SA.

"I was not expecting something as big as the coin thing to happen. I'm very honoured to have been part of something that celebrates and commemorates our country," she said.

The coins were launched on Wednesday by the SA Mint, a subsidiary of the South African Reserve Bank. For the first time in the history of the country, members of the public, particularly those born within the democratic dispensation, participated in developing themes for the designs.

Mahlangu designed two of five R2 coins which were themed around the right to education and children's rights.