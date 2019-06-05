Student nurses die in hit-and-run drama

Two student nurses were killed moments apart in two separate hit-and-run incidents on the same spot.

Koketso Letageng, 22, and Naidoo Manaka, 20, who were both nursing students at the Limpopo College of Nursing, were killed in Thohoyandou on Friday.

It is alleged Letageng was hit by a car that immediately sped off, while crossing a busy road near the college. Manaka, his friend, who was walking with him, tried to assist by signalling to motorists to slow down using his cellphone torch but he was also run over by another car.

Both cars sped off, according to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm on Friday.

By late yesterday, no-one had been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Letageng was a final year nursing student from Syferfontein village, near Groblersdal, while Manaka was a second year student from Bull-Bull section of GaManaka village in Senwabarwana.