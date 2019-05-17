Pensioner questioned over Modjadji's death

"I am still traumatised and shocked. I couldn't sleep that night. I think about this everyday and I worry that I will end up getting sick from stress," Dhlamini said.

He said realised on Sunday morning that his registration plate was missing.

Dhlamini said his car was tampered with while he attended a family wedding the previous day.

"I went to the wedding in Pimville on Saturday with one of my relatives. Later my elder son came to me and asked why I had left the car door open," he said. Dhlamini said they went to check the car and found the driver's door open.

"I believe they wanted to steal the car but they failed because I locked it with a gear lock."

He said he bought a new registration plate at the local complex.

Asked why he didn't report the incident to the police, Dhlamini said he did think about it. Dhlamini said he was shocked when his wife called him on Monday, saying the police were looking for him.

Dhlamini's wife, Mavis, said: "The police asked me where the owner of the car was and I told them he was not around.