SACP in KZN calls for mayor Zandile Gumede to be hauled before ANC's integrity commission

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in KwaZulu-Natal has called for embattled eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to be subjected to the ANC's integrity commission to answer to allegations which have been levelled against her.

SACP provincial secretary Themba Mthembu told a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday the party wanted the ANC to take the matter against Gumede to its integrity commission so the allegations could be tested.

"We want to see the ANC taking the matter to the integrity commission. That's why the ANC has introduced the integrity commission. It's a pity now that there are leaders of the ANC who are attacking the integrity commission. It's a very sad thing to happen," said Mthembu.

Gumede last month appeared in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on charges including fraud and corruption relating to the R208m solid waste tender in the city.

But Gumede, who is also eThekwini ANC regional chair, has denied being involved in corruption and has said she was confident her name would be cleared. She told a weekend Durban newspaper that she was in discussion with the ANC and the results of those discussion would be released at the right time.