eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede hands herself over to the Hawks

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has reportedly handed herself over to the Hawks and will appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court this morning on a raft of corruption charges.

EWN reported on Tuesday that Gumede would appear with two other municipal officials.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "It is the continuation of the case we were busy with two weeks ago, where we arrested nine people. We are adding these three today and I don't think there will be any reason for us to oppose bail. It's about a 2016 R208 million tender, where service providers were given different tenders and they did not service that tender."

In May last year it emerged that Gumede, a strong ally of former president Jacob Zuma, was being investigated by the Hawks for facilitating money laundering‚ fraud and corruption, allegedly to pay back cronies who helped her political ambitions.