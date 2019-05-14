eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede granted R50 000 bail with strict conditions

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede will not spend a night behind bars after she was granted R50 000 bail following her court appearance on charges including racketeering, corruption and money laundering.

Gumede appeared at the Durban commercial crimes court on Tuesday alongside her co-accused Mondli Mthembu in relation to tender fraud within the Durban solid waste department worth R208 million.

Magistrate Dawn Somaroo gave Gumede strict bail conditions, instructing her not to:

- Communicate with operations staff of the eThekwini metro administration;

- communicate with all supply chain management, legal and financial employees in the metro.

The mayor is also prevented from accessing any documents related to the investigation; leave the country or KwaZulu-Natal without notifying the police; hand over passports to law enforcement officials and not apply for new travel documents.

Magistrate Somaroo told the accused to stick to their bail conditions.