Marauding group brings municipal services to a standstill in Durban

A marauding group brought municipal services and operations to a standstill in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Wednesday.

eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede condemned the disruption, saying it was not only uncalled for but also illegal.

Gumede said, "This morning ... a group of individuals disrupted various municipal operations and services beginning at the Umlazi Parks Depot before moving to the Sizakala office at KwaMnyandu mall.

"Staff and customers were locked out of the office. The KwaMnyandu mall security was the first to respond."