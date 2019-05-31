Limpopo prison officials arrested by Hawks for tender corruption

A companion of one of the officials stationed at the Kutama Sinthumule Prison in Louis Trichardt was also taken into custody.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke said a procurement officer and an official at the human resources department at the prison were arrested on Wednesday.

Maluleke said investigations revealed that the officials allegedly connived with a supplier and unduly approved a tender for mattresses at the facility at exorbitant prices in exchange for alleged kickbacks.

Maluleke said the investigation revealed that the procurement officer further transferred just over R130‚000 into the same accomplice’s bank account.