Durban schoolboys suffer severe injuries after falling from bridge

Crisis Medical spokesman Kyle van Reenen said the boys - aged between 14 and 15 - were seen falling from a height of about five metres onto the roadway in Kenville‚ near Durban.

Van Reenen said reports from the scene suggested that the boys were engaged in an altercation leading to them falling from the bridge.

"The two boys were found lying on the roadway having sustained severe head injuries‚" said Van Reenen.

"Advanced and intermediate life support interventions were needed to stabilise them before they were placed onto specialised stretchers used for the treatment of suspected neck and spinal cord injuries."

Van Reenen said both boys were transported to Addington Hospital for further care.