De Lille makes surprise entry into new cabinet

The new cabinet was a mix of faces and a few surprises.

President Cyril Ramaphosa lived up to his promise to appoint a forward-thinking executive by blending the young and the old in his appointment of ministers and their deputies.

Among the fresh blood Ramaphosa appointed Ronald Lamola minister of justice and correctional services.

Lamola's appointment did not come as a surprise as he had been tipped to be among a group of young leaders who would make it to cabinet.

Another new comer is former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu. Mchunu is the new minister of public service and administration. Mchunu had supported Ramaphosa in the lead up to the Nasrec elective conference in 2017.

Former Gauteng MEC for finance Barbara Creecy also made it to cabinet as minister of environment, forestry and fisheries.