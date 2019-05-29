A historic settlement will be placed before the South Gauteng High Court today through which workers who suffered from silicosis and tuberculosis due to their work in the mines will be compensated.

The settlement which is the first of its kind in the country’s history was reached by the Legal Resources Centre‚ Abrahams Kiewitz Inc and Richard Spoor Attorneys‚ who represented thousands of mineworkers‚ and the Occupational Lung Disease (OLD) Working Group‚ who represented African Rainbow Minerals‚ Anglo American SA‚ AngloGold Ashanti‚ Gold Fields‚ Harmony‚ Sibanye Stillwater and Pan African Resources.

In the deal the mining companies will make an initial contribution for benefit payments of R1.4bn for the first two years.

The draft settlement which was signed in Johannesburg this year provides for medical examination and compensation to mine workers who worked in gold mines from March 12‚ 1965‚ to date.