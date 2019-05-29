Devastated family needs help to bury boy

The family of a nine-year-old boy who went missing for a week and was later found dead are pleading for help to bury him.

Ntokozo Ginya's family in Duduza, on the East Rand, has been devastated by the boy's death.

The family had been praying for over a week to find Ntokozo alive and unharmed when their worst fears were confirmed on Thursday.

His aunt, Ntombizanele Ginya, told Sowetan yesterday the family was torn apart.

"We were praying to find him alive, because we knew we would not have money to bury him. We are grateful for the help we have received from neighbours so far," she said.

Ntozoko's mother died five years ago and he was raised by his grandfather.

"My father was staying with him and supporting him with his grant money."

Ntokozo's body was found floating in a pit by a group of children playing soccer at an open field. The boy's five-year-old cousin Ziyanda was also found dead in the same pit two years ago.

Another child from Tsakane, neighbouring township, Amahle Thabethe has been missing for nearly three months.

Ntokozo was allegedly kidnapped two weeks ago by a white VW Golf while walking to the shops with his friends.

"Unfortunately, his friends who were with him when he was kidnapped, said the Golf came from nowhere and chased them and Ntokozo was taken," said the aunt. "The friends managed to run away but were scared to tell their parents what happened until the next morning at school."

The community volunteered to help the family search for Ntokozo for a week but with no luck.

Ginya described Ntokozo as "an intelligent child".

Police spokesperson Sgt Harry Manaka said the site where the boy's body was found was full of mud and he had a wound on his head.

An inquest docket has been opened.