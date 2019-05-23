Four relatives killed 'over oil tender feud'

A two-year-old baby and a grade 12 pupil were among four family members killed in an ongoing deadly feud over tenders on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast region last week.

This brings to six the number of reported deaths since the beginning of the month.

Little Angel Ncube and 19-year-old Sanele Mthiyane were among four relatives gunned down in Mpempeni village outside Richards Bay last Friday when unknown gunmen stormed their house.

Lungani Biyela, 25, and 30-year-old Bheki Ntuli were also killed during the attack.

The assailants also torched the house with the family still inside. Two family members survived the incident because they were at work when the attack unfolded on May 17.

Many villagers have since fled the area as the conflict apparently triggered by a feud over oil tenders awarded by giant mineral producer Richards Bay Minerals (RBM).

The provincial department of community safety said it would send psychologists to visit the grieving family.

"This is a very painful period for the family [after] losing four people under these circumstances. Psychologists have been arranged to assist the family in dealing with the trauma.