Prosecuting Shaik was a ‘test’ before they came after me: Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma says that the prosecution of his "friend and comrade" Schabir Shaik was a test to see if prosecution against him would be successful.

Zuma was addressing crowds outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday after the first of four scheduled days to hear an application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case.

"They locked up my friend and comrade Schabir Shaik to test if prosecution would be successful, because they were afraid that if we were all together we would be successful because they needed me inside. This is according to the lawyers," said Zuma.

Earlier in court, Zuma's new legal team did an about-turn during his application for a permanent stay of prosecution, arguing that he should have been charged with Shaik more than a decade ago.