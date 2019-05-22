WATCH | Julius Malema leads with the vosho as EFF MPs are sworn in
Julius Malema showed his excitement when EFF party members were called to the front of the National Assembly to be sworn in as parliamentarians.
Donning his red overall, he walked towards the microphone and did a dance, before settling in position for chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to swear him and members of his party in as MPs.
