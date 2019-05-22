South Africa

WATCH | Julius Malema leads with the vosho as EFF MPs are sworn in

By SowetanLIVE - 22 May 2019 - 12:25
Julius Malema does the vosho in the National Assembly ahead of being sworn in as an MP on May 22 2019.
Julius Malema does the vosho in the National Assembly ahead of being sworn in as an MP on May 22 2019.
Image: Esa Alexander

Julius Malema showed his excitement when EFF party members were called to the front of the National Assembly to be sworn in as parliamentarians.

Donning his red overall, he walked towards the microphone and did a dance, before settling in position for chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to swear him and members of his party in as MPs.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
Pedestrian throws rock into truck's windscreen in KZN
X