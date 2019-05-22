Ramaphosa’s promise to Mzansi: 'Change is what you are going to see'

President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to be a "consensus-seeking" head of state and government who will not be afraid of taking "difficult decisions", even if they go against certain interest groups.

Addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday following his unopposed election by MPs, Ramaphosa said the incoming sixth administration would focus on bringing about change.

Ramaphosa made this undertaking after various party leaders urged him to make bold decisions if the government is serious about reversing the losses suffered under the Jacob Zuma administration, which was dogged by corruption and economic decline.

"There will be toughness, because the problems that we confront are huge. We are going to have to be tough and to make tough choices as well. We are going to have to ensure that as we address the needs of our people, we take decisions. Some of those may be tough decisions against certain people, certain interest groups," said Ramaphosa in his acceptance speech.