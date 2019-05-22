'His car was on fire, so why didn't he get out?' asks Ford Kuga inquest judge

Hennie's question was directed at Ford's lawyers and their car fire expert, John Loud, who proclaimed in the Cape Town high court that Reshall Jimmy could not have been incapacitated by smoke from the fire that engulfed his car in December 2015.

Ford sent four new Kugas to the US for Loud and his team to test the hypothesis put forward by three other experts, including the police and private forensic investigator Daniel Joubert, who looked into the fire on behalf of Jimmy's family.

While the experts had different hypotheses about the precise point of ignition, they all agreed that the fire started above the front passenger seat footwell and pointed to short circuits in either the "body control module" or the wiring behind the passenger cubbyhole.

Loud disputed Joubert's assertion that Jimmy passed out after inhaling carbon monoxide and hydrogen cyanide from the body control module being set on fire by electrical arcing.

Loud said that in his tests, which consisted of setting the module of a new Ford Kuga on fire with a 15cm flame from a blow torch, their devices detected no hydrogen cyanide and a relatively small amount of carbon monoxide.