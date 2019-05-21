ANC women to lead key parliament spots

The ANC Women's League lost their fight to have a female premier in North West, but won big in parliament yesterday, as all key ANC positions in the National Assembly are going to women.

The party's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting held in Cape Town yesterday, unanimously agreed to put forward five women in key positions in the National Assembly.

The NEC agreed on Thandi Modise as the speaker of National Assembly, replacing Baleka Mbete, while Eastern Cape MEC for public works Pemmy Majodina will get installed as chief whip - a position previously held by Jackson Mthembu - and deputised by Doris Dlakude who held the same position in the previous administration.

Environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane would now be chair of chairs, moving from cabinet to a position previously held by Cedric Frolick.

The women's league had demanded a 50-50 gender parity split on premiers, but managed to win only two provinces after the ANC announced yesterday that Job Mokgoro would retain his position as the premier of North West.

"We will try and convince everybody to agree with our position, but you know ultimately it's about the majority vote," said ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule in Cape Town yesterday.

Speaking on Majodina, Magashule said she is well experienced in governance issues.