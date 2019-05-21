ANC NEC: Everything you need to know

The ANC finalised its candidates for parliament at a special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Cape Town on Monday.

The parliamentary candidates were nominated by the party’s provincial leaders from all the provinces, except the Western Cape.

Here’s what you need to know:

The appointments

As of Wednesday, Thandi Modise will be the National Assembly speaker and Lechesa Tsenoli will remain deputy National Assembly speaker.

Doris Dlakude will remain ANC deputy chief whip, while Seiso Mohai will be the chief whip of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Sylvia Lucas, the current Northern Cape premier, will be stepping in as deputy chair.

Cameron Dugmore will lead the opposition in the Western Cape, while Pule Mabe will be the ANC’s full-time spokesperson.