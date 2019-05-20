Bushbuckridge councillor in court on fraud and theft charges

A Bushbuckridge councillor and his alleged accomplices have been arrested for fraud and theft.

Hawks spokesperson CaptDineo Sekgotodi said in a statement on Monday that Mphikelele Malomane, 43, Bongani Sibuyi, 27, and Palesa Maja, 23, appeared in the Bushbuckridge magistrate’s court on Friday on charges of fraud and theft.

In August 2017 the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality and Leadership 2020 invited youth for leadership and skills training. Participants submitted their CVs and paid a R250 admin fee.

“About 351 learners deposited the money which amounted to over R80,000. Ultimate Training Programme (UTC) service provider, which was not accredited by SETA at the time, was allegedly appointed to run the said project with Sibuyi being the Project Leader,” Sekgotodi said.