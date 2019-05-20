TS Galaxy's Sukazi now guns for CAF

Bring on the CAF Confederation Cup! These were the words of TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi after his club won the Nedbank Cup.

Galaxy stunned the football fraternity by winning the cup after defeating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night. That win means they qualify for the continental competition.

"It doesn't get bigger than that. We will have to prepare for next season with the CAF competition in mind," Sukazi said.

"For an NFD side to go there and exhibit football to the rest of the continent is unbelievable. It's an incredible achievement and we look forward to the Confederation Cup.

"We will go there and exhibit the SA football brand. Remember we won this with a team of only South African players."