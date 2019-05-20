TS Galaxy's Sukazi now guns for CAF
Bring on the CAF Confederation Cup! These were the words of TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi after his club won the Nedbank Cup.
Galaxy stunned the football fraternity by winning the cup after defeating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night. That win means they qualify for the continental competition.
"It doesn't get bigger than that. We will have to prepare for next season with the CAF competition in mind," Sukazi said.
"For an NFD side to go there and exhibit football to the rest of the continent is unbelievable. It's an incredible achievement and we look forward to the Confederation Cup.
"We will go there and exhibit the SA football brand. Remember we won this with a team of only South African players."
The Rockets are flying the flag high for the Mpumalanga and Kwa-Ndebele in particular where Sukazi grew up. The renowned former football agent dedicated the triumph to his hometown and the supporters who made a respectable presence at the stadium.
"I am very happy for the people of Kwa-Ndebele and Mpumalanga at large. This is a club still in its formative years and we are making history, even worldwide it never happens that a lower division side wins this kind of competition.
"There has never been a professional football club at home and I knew how passionate the community is about football."
Having reportedly bought the NFD status of Cape Town All Stars for R10m, Sukazi has no regrets after banking the R7m prize money for the cup.
"We got the authorisation for our NFD status on 1 July last year. At the time we had no players, no coach and no staff, it was just a piece of paper. In six weeks, I had to put the club together so I am very pleased with this achievement."