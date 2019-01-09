Ramaphosa’s message to the ANCYL: Get your books in order.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the ANC Youth League to elect leadership like its former president Peter Mokaba when they go to an elective conference later this year.

Speaking at the 60th anniversary celebration of the league's former president Peter Mokaba at Cato Crest,west of Durban, Ramaphosa said young people in the country have been complaining that the ANCYL is found wanting on the ground.

“A lot of young people are saying [to] president Collen Maine, ‘we don’t feel the ANCYL, we don’t feel it providing leadership to the young people of our country’,” said Ramaphosa.

“They say, ‘what we often see are press statements sometimes attacking this one, sometimes responding to this one'.”

He looked over to outgoing ANCYL president Maine and said that young people want to see the ANCYL on the ground.