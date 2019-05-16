Mbalula in twar with Carl Niehaus
A public spat between ANC heavyweights Fikile Mbalula and party secretary-general Ace Magashule has turned nasty on social media.
Yesterday, the spat escalated when Mbalula attacked Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans spokesperson Carl Niehaus on Twitter for calling him a coward. Niehaus took to Twitter to accuse Mbalula of lacking respect for his seniors in what appeared to be a defence of Magashule.
Mbalula and Magashule made headlines last week after the two members contradicted each other on the ANC's performance during the polls.
Mbalula attributed the ANC winning the elections to the Ramaphosa effect, stating that his election as party president at the 2017 Nasrec conference was a "game-changer" and that the party would have bagged less than 40% of the votes if he wasn't elected.
Asked hours later about Mbalula's statement, Magashule rubbished the claims, saying the former minister's comment were "nonsense" because people were voting for the ANC and not individuals.
Yesterday, Niehaus posted on Twitter that he was glad that the "SG dismissed his [Mbalula's] utter nonsense statement that the ANC vote would have gone down to 40% if President Ramaphosa was not elected president of the ANC".
Niehaus tweeted: "Hmmm so this young chap, Mr Fearfokkol Mbalula Fikile, has gone and blocked me. He seems to fear much, especially engagement about his blatant opportunism, careerism & lack of respect for his seniors, such as the SG of the ANC, comrade Ace Magashule. Talk about real cowardice!"
Razzmatazz hit back at Niehaus, calling him a "crook" and questioning his continued appearance at the party's headquarters.
"You are a crook. What the hell you doing at Luthuli House is still a mystery to us. Now that we are done with elections we must deal with you," Mbalula tweeted.
ANC national executive committee member Derek Hanekom entered the fray, accusing Niehaus of lying about his mother's funeral.
"Carl, let's rather talk about the money you took from people with your story about having bone marrow cancer. A deputy minister even went to the funeral of your mother, only to discover that she was still alive," Hanekom tweeted.