Mbalula in twar with Carl Niehaus

A public spat between ANC heavyweights Fikile Mbalula and party secretary-general Ace Magashule has turned nasty on social media.

Yesterday, the spat escalated when Mbalula attacked Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans spokesperson Carl Niehaus on Twitter for calling him a coward. Niehaus took to Twitter to accuse Mbalula of lacking respect for his seniors in what appeared to be a defence of Magashule.

Mbalula and Magashule made headlines last week after the two members contradicted each other on the ANC's performance during the polls.

Mbalula attributed the ANC winning the elections to the Ramaphosa effect, stating that his election as party president at the 2017 Nasrec conference was a "game-changer" and that the party would have bagged less than 40% of the votes if he wasn't elected.

Asked hours later about Mbalula's statement, Magashule rubbished the claims, saying the former minister's comment were "nonsense" because people were voting for the ANC and not individuals.