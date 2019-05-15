Pietermaritzburg protesters expected to meet mayor today
Protesters, who had gone on a rampage in Pietermaritzburg's city centre on Tuesday night, dispersed in the early hours of Wednesday.
The city's management said it was expecting the protesters to meet the mayor later in the day.
On Tuesday night, about 300 protesters marched through to the CBD demanding that their electricity be switched back on.
Burning tyres oasukwane street ( Grey street ) in Pietermaritzburg after overnight protests @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/ecT7NXRg3H— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) May 15, 2019
Msunduzi municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said on Wednesday morning that Pietermaritzburg hostel dwellers were protesting against the disconnection of their electricity due to non-payment.
"They protested in the city centre last night and in Imbali. In the city centre there was no damage reported. However in Imbali they were trying to damage the roads but those people ended up being arrested," she said.
Mafumbatha said the protesters had demanded to address the capital city's mayor, Themba Njilo, on Tuesday night.
Hostel dwellers air their grievances with officials trying to diffuse the tense situation in PMB CBD @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/0SG5uRwUIx— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) May 15, 2019
"Obviously that could not happen because it happened at night. We are expecting them today," Mafumbatha said.
"We asked that their representatives come back today but we don't know if they will pitch up. It was an illegal protest so we are not sure."