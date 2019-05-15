South Africa

Pietermaritzburg protesters expected to meet mayor today

By NIVASHNI NAIR - 15 May 2019 - 11:12
The police and the fire department tried to clear the burning tyres and debris left on Masukwane Street in Pietermaritzburg, after an illegal protest that ran through the night.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Protesters, who had gone on a rampage in Pietermaritzburg's city centre on Tuesday night, dispersed in the early hours of Wednesday.

The city's management said it was expecting the protesters to meet the mayor later in the day.

On Tuesday night, about 300 protesters marched through to the CBD demanding that their electricity be switched back on.

Msunduzi municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said on Wednesday morning that Pietermaritzburg hostel dwellers were protesting against the disconnection of their electricity due to non-payment.

"They protested in the city centre last night and in Imbali. In the city centre there was no damage reported. However in Imbali they were trying to damage the roads but those people ended up being arrested," she said.

Mafumbatha said the protesters had demanded to address the capital city's mayor, Themba Njilo, on Tuesday night.

"Obviously that could not happen because it happened at night. We are expecting them today," Mafumbatha said.

"We asked that their representatives come back today but we don't know if they will pitch up. It was an illegal protest so we are not sure." 

