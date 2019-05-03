ANC faction wars cripple the state

The country's third-largest city, eThekwini, is in turmoil.

For most of this week, workers at the city's water and sanitation department have been wreaking havoc by blocking off major roads, trashing the streets and even cutting off the water supply to some townships.

At face value, this look like a mere labour dispute between workers and the city's metro council that has gotten out of hand.

But if one digs further, what emerges is further evidence of an internal ANC faction fight threatening to collapse what was once a thriving municipality.

Workers belonging to the Cosatu-affiliated South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have taken to the streets to demand salary increases and that they be promoted to a higher grade.

They claim that city mayor Zandile Gumede unfairly overlooked them when she apparently promoted a group of former Umkhonto we Sizwe fighters who were employed by the department at the instruction of the ruling party.