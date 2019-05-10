Patricia De Lille good enough for parliament
"I will sift the boys from men when I arrive in parliament," said Good Movement leader Patricia de Lille, yesterday, as she watched the score board at the IEC results operation centre.
De Lille, who looks likely to become the only female party leader in parliament after the elections, told Sowetan she agreed with her party members that they should tackle masculinity head on.
"I am not afraid of any of these male leaders. It is not always about how many seats you have but the quality of your contribution.
"I have been a lone voice in parliament for a long time when I led the Independent Democrats," De Lille said.
By late yesterday, her party had 46,677 votes nationally, which almost guarantee her a seat in parliament
De Lille formed the ID, after resigning from Pan Africanist Congress, and later merged with the DA.
While in parliament under the ID, she opened the lid on arms deal corruption which saw some ANC leaders being prosecuted, while former president Jacob Zuma is still to face the music on corruption charges around arms deal.
De Lille formed Good Movement following her recent fall out with the DA.
Meanwhile, Cope said it needed to have an urgent meeting to discuss its poor performance.
"This is a crisis, we need to talk about what went wrong, to answer why voters are not able to understand our message," Cope head of elections Mzwandile Hleko said yesterday at the results centre.
By time of going to print yesterday, Cope had received 25, 730 votes nationally.