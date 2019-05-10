Patricia De Lille good enough for parliament

"I will sift the boys from men when I arrive in parliament," said Good Movement leader Patricia de Lille, yesterday, as she watched the score board at the IEC results operation centre.

De Lille, who looks likely to become the only female party leader in parliament after the elections, told Sowetan she agreed with her party members that they should tackle masculinity head on.

"I am not afraid of any of these male leaders. It is not always about how many seats you have but the quality of your contribution.

"I have been a lone voice in parliament for a long time when I led the Independent Democrats," De Lille said.