De Lille prefers Cyril over Maimane
There's nothing "good" about DA leader Mmusi Maimane as he does not offer any better alternative than other parties.
This is the view of Good leader Patricia de Lille, who has launched a scathing attack on her former boss, stating that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was her preferred politician as he has solutions to the challenges faced by the citizens of the country.
"We do need a president of this country that is principled, has a history and understands the people of South Africa. We don't need a person that is just going to criticise all the time without offering solutions. that is the difference with Good," De Lille said.
"Yes, we are critical of Cyril Ramaphosa, but at the same time, Mmusi Maimane is not offering any solutions. First of all, it was about building a profile around getting [Jacob] Zuma out, but they aren't getting successful with Ramaphosa."
De Lille was speaking on the sidelines of her party's campaign in Soweto yesterday after taking a tour inside Nelson Mandela's home.
During National Assembly sittings under Zuma's tenure, Maimane used to be critical of the former president, calling him a "delinquent litigant" and a "tsotsi" after his failed appeal against the North Gauteng High Court's ruling in Pretoria, that then NPA head Shaun Abrahams should step down from his position.
De Lille said with Zuma now out of power, the DA had a chance to tell the nation what alternatives do they have to offer and, as a result of having none, relied on attacking the ANC.
Turning to her ongoing court case with the DA before the Western Cape high court, De Lille said the opposition party said her fight was for justice.
"My fight is to protect my name and so I am not at all disappointed that they were able to put the case on the roll as an urgent matter. I put all my confidence in the judiciary."
Last week, the Independent Electoral Commission made an order that the DA "cease and desist" from saying De Lille was "fired", and also ordered the party to publicly apologise to De Lille. The DA is yet to do so.