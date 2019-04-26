De Lille prefers Cyril over Maimane

There's nothing "good" about DA leader Mmusi Maimane as he does not offer any better alternative than other parties.

This is the view of Good leader Patricia de Lille, who has launched a scathing attack on her former boss, stating that ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa was her preferred politician as he has solutions to the challenges faced by the citizens of the country.

"We do need a president of this country that is principled, has a history and understands the people of South Africa. We don't need a person that is just going to criticise all the time without offering solutions. that is the difference with Good," De Lille said.

"Yes, we are critical of Cyril Ramaphosa, but at the same time, Mmusi Maimane is not offering any solutions. First of all, it was about building a profile around getting [Jacob] Zuma out, but they aren't getting successful with Ramaphosa."

De Lille was speaking on the sidelines of her party's campaign in Soweto yesterday after taking a tour inside Nelson Mandela's home.