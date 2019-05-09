Nurses' low pay linked to femicide

Long working hours that nurses endure and low salaries are some of the factors contributing to the spate of killings bedevilling the profession in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is the view of Democratic Nurses Organisation of SA (Denosa)'s provincial secretary Mandla Shandu, in the aftermath of the brutal killing of 41-year-old nurse Nontobeko Kheswa, allegedly by her estranged husband.

"Nurses are understaffed and work under extreme conditions caring for the sick and in the process neglect their own families and their psychosocial needs.

"Having sacrificed so much they are then underpaid," said Shandu yesterday.