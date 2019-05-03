Nurse fights for lives of premature babies

Noma-Afrika Selekane has helped save hundreds of premature babies, while making sure that the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital runs one of the best neonatal units at Gauteng public hospitals.

Selekane, who spoke to Sowetan yesterday to mark International Workers' Day said her passion was the reason behind her successful career as the head of Neonatal High Care at the facility.

Selekane, 59, who trained as a nurse during the 1980s, manages the 35-bed facility, which caters for premature babies who have a high risk of contracting infections and dying due to their extremely low birth weight.

"My passion is working with premature babies. Even on my days off I will drive to the ward from home just to spend time with my babies. They are the best patients because they don't complain. If you feed them, keep them clean and give them their medication, they are happy," she said.

Selekane, who worked at the Mapulaneng Hospital in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, before moving to Johannesburg 10 years ago, said nursing was more than a job to her.

"I have passion for nursing. People call me a super nurse because I go beyond the call of duty," she said.