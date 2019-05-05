KZN health in mourning as nurse killed in 'cold-blooded' stabbing

Another nurse in KwaZulu-Natal has been murdered, the third in the last two months.

The KZN health department on Sunday confirmed that Nontobeko Kheswa, 41, was stabbed, allegedly by her husband, in the Woodlands area of Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning. The department described the killing as “cold-blooded”.

It is claimed that Khwesa’s husband also shot and wounded one of the nurse’s colleagues and her brother.

“Her lifeless body, still in her white uniform, was discovered dumped in a nearby sugarcane field in the township, covered in blood. According to her relatives, she had sustained multiple stab wounds all over her body, including on the neck,” the department said in a statement.

She was a mother to four children aged between 10 and 21.