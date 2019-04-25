Infighting over direction within DA is more likely than a split, say analysts

Several senior members of the Democratic Alliance have considered breaking away to form a new party because of disputes about its policy direction, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some officials are concerned by the adoption of policies that shift it away from its liberal roots ahead of national elections on May 8, including a "Secure our Borders" campaign that analysts say is a populist appeal to widen its support base. Other disagreements include how to handle the issue of black economic empowerment (BEE).

They have held talks about securing funding for the new party, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the negotiations are private. The plans were put off until after the election because of concern that there wasn’t enough time to mobilise sufficient support, and there is a strong chance that the group will decide to press for change from within the DA instead, the person said.

Speculation of a split is wrong, said party leader Mmusi Maimane, in a March 18 interview.