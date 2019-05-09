'It reminded us of 1994 elections'

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has flagged a litany of problems that dotted voting across the country yesterday, as millions of South Africans went to the poll to cast their ballots.

The problems affecting the vote came as political party leaders tried in earnest to get people out to vote.

Addressing the media less than four hours before polls closed, the IEC said while voting went mostly smoothly, they did incur challenges.

"The Electoral Commission is saddened by the lack of respect for democracy and the rights of others in these limited areas and once again calls on these communities to put the national interests of the country above the narrow interests of the community at least for today," said IEC deputy CEO Masego Shiburi

Among the problems facing the polls included:

Five voting stations which had not opened with three hours left for voting.

15 voting stations in Nelson Mandela Bay, in Eastern Cape, which had to be relocated because tents were flying away.

Shortage of ballots in some areas including the Cape Town city bowl.

Four voting stations in Vuwani, Limpopo, were forced to close for hours, and

a few IEC officials suspended for flouting processes.

"There have been some setbacks including those caused by on-going community unrest in isolated areas which have affected election operations," Shiburu said.

The five voting stations that had not opened by 5pm included one polling station in Buffalo City and one in Ntabankulu, Eastern Cape, while in KwaZulu-Natal three voting stations in Inkosi Langalibalele municipality in the uThukela District (Estcourt) did not open.

Shiburu said there have been reported temporary shortages of ballot papers but in most cases the problems were speedily resolved.

The IEC had raised concern about the impact of service delivery protests in North West, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo on the vote.