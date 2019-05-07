5 ways to survive that endless queue at the polls this election day

Like yet another season of Modern Family, elections are back and slightly less anticipated than before. We've come a long way since 1994 when queues of people snaked for kilometres.

Nonetheless, people will (and should) be lining up for the country's 5th installment of "Who wants to be a president?".

At the best of times, South Africans are an impatient bunch and queues tend to chafe at our nipples.

But this must be done, so to ensure a pleasant experience for all, we've drafted a short guide to queue etiquette.

Follow these golden rules:

1. BE NICE

It may not seem like it now but voting is actually a lovely thing. Say what you want about its efficacy but any number of people were killed and tortured to ensure that we all got the right to choose who we want to govern us.

So smile. Be nice to the people around you.

Chances are they are your neighbours and community members, so being friendly can help when it comes time to borrow some sugar, and may lessen the complaints the next time you have a noisy party at home. Moreover, you're all in this together so you may as well have fun doing it.

2. DON'T TALK POLITICS

The state of the nation may be what brought you here but few things raise hackles faster than someone kakking out the party that someone else is getting ready to vote for.

It is entirely possible that the person in front of you is going to vote for the Freedom Front or the ANC. That is their constitutional prerogative.