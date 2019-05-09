Cyril Ramaphosa's government will be accountable - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Senior ANC leader Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday South Africans can expect a government that is accountable and which will prioritise service delivery.
Dlamini-Zuma was visiting the IEC centre in KwaZulu-Natal and during a walkabout, said she was satisfied with the party's performance at the polls at the time.
"I am hopeful that we are (winning) because we worked hard in government and in the campaign," Dlamini-Zuma said.
At the time, the ANC was leading in both national and provincial polls at 56.9% and 55.81% respectively.
She attributed the strength of the party to unity within it after it's Nasrec elective conference and said that had resulted in a peaceful and impactful campaign.
"We have worked hard and we were united in the campaign. The Nasrec contest was a contest for positions, not about the ANC. We went in united about the ANC and we came out still united about the ANC," she explained.
Dlamini-Zuma said the next administration of the ANC would focus on monitoring the performance of its deployees, from ward councillors to cabinet ministers.
"We will make sure that we don't develop a distance between our people and ourselves that we are always on the ground and understand what is going on and that we are compassionate to our people," she said.
The counting of votes continues.