The ANC, EFF & DA's final push - A wrap of pre-election rallies
Political parties have just two more days to persuade voters to tick the box next to their name in the most closely fought election in 25 years on Wednesday.
The top three parties, ANC, EFF and DA, dominated news headlines as well as Twitter trends lists this past weekend as they made their final push to convince South Africans to lend them their votes.
During months of campaigning for the 2019 general elections, political parties have spoken on their plans to fix the scourge of unemployment, the country's ailing economy, land expropriation as well as education, among other issues.
On Saturday, the official opposition party, the DA, held their rally at Dobsonville stadium in Soweto, while the ANC and the EFF held their final rallies on Sunday at the Johannesburg and Orlando stadiums respectively.
Here is a wrap of the DA, EFF and ANC's final election campaign rallies:
DA Phetogo rally
"We must look to the future when we make our choice on Wednesday.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 4, 2019
We must think of our children when we make our choice on Wednesday.
But above all, we must BE BRAVE when we make our choice on Wednesday.” - @MmusiMaimane#DAFinalRally #PhetogoRally pic.twitter.com/IjWri25UmE
Thank you, Dobsonville!— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 4, 2019
Change has begun ???#DAFinalRally #PhetogoRally pic.twitter.com/Xrc63wZPlp
ANC Siyanqoba rally
We know what it takes to grow an economy because we have done it before, and, working together, we can do it again.— Gauteng ANC (@GautengANC) May 5, 2019
ANC President, Cde @CyrilRamaphosa #GrowSouthAfrica #ANCsiyanqoba#VoteANC #SiyanqobaRally pic.twitter.com/a90UoZ66k1
Packed both inside and outside the stadium #ANCSiyangqoba pic.twitter.com/CiLlxScVjC— #VoteANC (@MYANC) May 5, 2019
EFF Tshela Thupa rally
Thanks @Julius_S_Malema !!! We have hope #VoteEFF08May2019 #EFFTshelaThupaRally pic.twitter.com/K7gCq64Kkv— #MLAZIMILANOⓂ️Ⓜ️ (@okmalumkoolkat) May 5, 2019
Ladies and Gentlemen...— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 5, 2019
We present to you the incoming President of South Africa. The Commander In Chief, President Julius Sello Malema.#VoteEFF #OurLandAndJobsNow #EFFFinalPush #EFFTshelaThupaRally pic.twitter.com/F0oYsrEvox