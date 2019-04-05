Putting a spin on xenophobic attacks is the wrong diagnosis of the problem

It was in June 2016 that I found myself under attack in Cologne, Germany, for the simple reason that I came from SA.

The attack did not come from German white supremacists, but from a bunch of West Africans who were angry with me because I came from a country that was killing fellow Africans.

The irony is that the attacks on my person happened after I'd just given a stinging attack on xenophobic sentiment which was at the time sweeping across both SA and Germany. This after the arrival in that country of hundreds of thousands of Syrians who'd fled their country in the wake of the outbreak of war.

Now, as I write this I am at OR Tambo International on my way to Germany again. This time I am attending a writers' conference where we will discuss sexism, racism and xenophobia, among other issues.

This at a time when SA is experiencing yet another upsurge of xenophobic sentiment. At least seven people were killed in Durban last week in what has been described as xenophobic attacks. The sense of deja vu is palpable.

Yes, xenophobia is an international phenomenon. The fulminations of Donald Trump about Mexicans, a European onslaught on Syrian refugees, Spaniards on the rampage against Africans being spat out by the sea - on to their beaches - all of these are instances of xenophobia.

However, in SA xenophobia is more complex. Make no mistake, we have thousands of foreign nationals from Eastern Europe and the Middle East in this country, but they have thus far been left alone.