Our soccer must turn professional

Is our soccer run professionally as we are made to believe? The answer is a big no! Both Safa and the PSL are run like political parties with factions.

Look at how their DCs poorly run their cases. You will find different teams committing the same misconduct but sentenced differently, like in the case of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates (which committed the misconduct twice), Mamelodi Sundowns and even Bloemfontein Celtic in the past, where their fans invaded the pitch and caused damage, but only Chiefs received a hefty fine and its fans hauled to the court of law.

How can you deduct points (Celtic) from a team that did not cause a misconduct in the field of play, but give a monetary fine to a team that caused misconduct in the field of play (Sundowns).