SAIRR poll: ANC could lose its majority in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal

The ANC could get less than 55% at this week's polls, according to the latest poll published by the SA Institute of Race Relations, depending on the last four days before elections, the voter turnout and taking into account the margin of error.

The political market research company published its last election tracking poll on Monday, which it says was conducted in the field between April 27 and May 4. It was structured as a tracking poll, using a five-day moving average and it covered the national ballot, as well as the provincial ballot in Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, said Gareth van Onselen, IRR's head of politics and governance.

"This is the most fluid national election to date, in particular with regards to the ANC and EFF, who have traded support one way and the other among around five to eight percent of black voters since September," Van Onselen said in a statement.

The study found that Gauteng is set to be hung, barring a last-minute surge from the ANC and that the DA would hold the Western Cape relatively comfortably, despite its recent difficulties in the province.