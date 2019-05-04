EFF leader Julius Malema's grandmother passes away

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s grandmother died on Saturday morning at her home in Seshego, Polokwane.

This was confirmed by the party through a press statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that we receive this news, knowing that just three weeks ago, the Malema’s buried one of their aunts, the daughter of Koko Sarah.

We send our revolutionary condolences on behalf of the entire Economic Emancipation Movement to our CIC Julius Malema, the entire Malema family, their relatives and friends. The greatest matriarch and pillar of their strength has fallen; the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort, love and stability has been uprooted, forever, from their lives.”

Malema was raised by his grandmother after the death of his mother during his childhood.