EFF leader Julius Malema's grandmother passes away
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema’s grandmother died on Saturday morning at her home in Seshego, Polokwane.
This was confirmed by the party through a press statement.
“It is with a heavy heart that we receive this news, knowing that just three weeks ago, the Malema’s buried one of their aunts, the daughter of Koko Sarah.
We send our revolutionary condolences on behalf of the entire Economic Emancipation Movement to our CIC Julius Malema, the entire Malema family, their relatives and friends. The greatest matriarch and pillar of their strength has fallen; the great tree that provided cooling shades of comfort, love and stability has been uprooted, forever, from their lives.”
Malema was raised by his grandmother after the death of his mother during his childhood.
The news of Koko Sarah’s passing, as she was affectionately known, comes on the eve of the EFF’s final elections Tshela Thupa Rally where Malema is expected to deliver the final massage of the party before the country goes to the polls.
“The CIC is still expected to address the Tshela Thupa Rally tomorrow at Orlando Stadium at 10h00 AM,” the EFF said.