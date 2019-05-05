Thousands of EFF supporters have gathered at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday in anticipation of an address by their president‚ Julius Malema.

Malema‚ just a day after the death of his grandmother‚ Koko Sarah Malema‚ is due to make his speech as part of the party's final rally - dubbed "Tshela Thupa" - before the general election on Wednesday.

"Let God raise him and place him to where no one has been before."

These are the words of 71-year-old EFF member Melita Sebola who spoke of her high hopes for her chosen leader Julius Malema.

"God must bless him and make him president of the country. He is the only man that can help the poor in South Africa," said Sebola.

The EFF is expected to be a key player in this election‚ with different polls placing their possible support between 10 and 13%.

Sebola said she joined the EFF just months after it was formed and has been a member in good standing since then.

"I had been waiting for a house for years and still do not have it...I have hope and faith that the EFF will uplift the people. I'm supporting the party because it will give my children and grandchildren jobs," she said.