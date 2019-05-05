EFF supporters at the ready as Malema and co head to final election rally
Thousands of EFF supporters have gathered at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Sunday in anticipation of an address by their president‚ Julius Malema.
Malema‚ just a day after the death of his grandmother‚ Koko Sarah Malema‚ is due to make his speech as part of the party's final rally - dubbed "Tshela Thupa" - before the general election on Wednesday.
"Let God raise him and place him to where no one has been before."
These are the words of 71-year-old EFF member Melita Sebola who spoke of her high hopes for her chosen leader Julius Malema.
"God must bless him and make him president of the country. He is the only man that can help the poor in South Africa," said Sebola.
The EFF is expected to be a key player in this election‚ with different polls placing their possible support between 10 and 13%.
Sebola said she joined the EFF just months after it was formed and has been a member in good standing since then.
"I had been waiting for a house for years and still do not have it...I have hope and faith that the EFF will uplift the people. I'm supporting the party because it will give my children and grandchildren jobs," she said.
Other supporters who gathered at Orlando Stadium want Malema to give them jobs‚ houses and to nationalise banks and mines should he win the election.
Sanele Mfukumfuku‚ a 34-year-old from Pennyville in Soweto‚ said he supports the EFF because it has already helped his brother‚ a cleaner‚ by forcing his employer to hike workers' salaries from R1‚800 to R4‚200.
"The ANC does not work‚ it only builds RDP houses. When you are living in an RDP‚ what are you going to eat?
"You can't just give people RDP houses‚ you have to give them jobs. RDP houses come later‚" he said.
He said nationalisation of banks and mines was important as it would help decrease interest charged by banks for bonds.
Another supporter‚ Xoliswa Jumba from Orlando‚ who works as a cleaner‚ said the party had also helped her and her colleagues in their fight for salary increases.
"We want the EFF to focus on the creation of decent jobs and to build us decent housing‚" she said.
Lebohang Ndlozi‚ who introduced herself as the sister of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi‚ the party's spokesperson‚ said she believed what the "People's Bae" stands for.
"I got to know of the EFF because of him [Mbuyiseni] and‚ of course‚ you have got to support your family‚" she said.
She said the EFF's ideas on economic freedom‚ centered on land and jobs‚ resonated with her.
"I am happy with the EFF so far‚ just look at the security guards hired at the metros ... grannies are getting help at the clinics [which were opened for extended hours]‚" she said.