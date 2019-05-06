South Africa

Two wounded men nabbed after checking into hospital

By SowetanLIVE - 06 May 2019 - 18:05
Two men who were shot and wounded in an alleged botched heist have been traced to a hospital in the Free State.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Two suspects who were shot in an alleged botched cash-in-transit heist were arrested after they tried to get medical help.

The Free State police's WO Lynda Steyn said on Monday that the pair had allegedly tried to carry out a heist in Virginia on Sunday.

"G4S Security guards were reportedly collecting money at a local chain store in Virginia when they were accosted by three armed suspects who randomly opened fire. The guards retaliated and two of the suspects and a female staff member at the store were wounded during the skirmish," said Steyn.

"The suspects fled empty handed and the Hawks' serious organised crime investigations swiftly traced them to a hospital in Welkom where they were arrested," Steyn said.

The third suspect remains on the run while the two in hospital are under police guard.

"They are to face charges of attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances as well as attempted murder when they appear in the Virginia Regional Court on Tuesday," Steyn said.

