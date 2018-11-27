Police foil cash-in-transit heist in Eastern Cape‚ arrest six suspects

The police have arrested six suspects who were allegedly planning a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Alice in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said they arrested the suspects on Monday in a joint operation with the Hawks.

"The intelligence-driven operation began at the weekend after crime intelligence received a tip-off that a group of armed men from the Western Cape were planning to rob a CIT vehicle in Alice in the Eastern Cape."