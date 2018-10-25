Pregnant partners becoming common excuse for cash heist accused looking for bail
One more member of the group accused of trying to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in Mahikeng, North West told the Mmabatho magistrate's court his girlfriend was highly pregnant, while another claimed that his wife recently lost her baby as a result of stress from his arrest. They are both seeking bail as a result.
Mbulelo Quma, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him, told the court through an affidavit that when he was arrested on October 4, his wife was five months pregnant. He said she lost her baby due to the stress she suffered after hearing that he was arrested.
Quma, who owns a construction company in Johannesburg, said he has been married for four years.
Another accused, Buhle Nkosi, said he needed to be released on bail because his girlfriend was heavily expectant.
He also did not plead guilty, saying that he failed to understand why he was arrested and accused of all the charges levelled against him as he was sleeping in one of the bedrooms at the house where the police caught the men in Riviera Park, Mahikeng.
Earlier, fellow accused Sylvester Mphephu told the court that he needed bail because his girlfriend was also pregnant.
The court still needs to hear the affidavits of Thabo Khunou, 41, Terry Molosiwa, 52, Reuben Mulenje, 51, and Moalosi Ngubeni,50.
Jan van der Westhuizen, 57, and Stan Mokgoba, 54, abandoned their bail application.
The men are facing a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawfully and intentionally conspiring with another person, possession of unlawful firearms and possession of vehicles presumed stolen. The bail application proceedings continue.