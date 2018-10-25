Pregnant partners becoming common excuse for cash heist accused looking for bail

One more member of the group accused of trying to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle in Mahikeng, North West told the Mmabatho magistrate's court his girlfriend was highly pregnant, while another claimed that his wife recently lost her baby as a result of stress from his arrest. They are both seeking bail as a result.

Mbulelo Quma, who pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him, told the court through an affidavit that when he was arrested on October 4, his wife was five months pregnant. He said she lost her baby due to the stress she suffered after hearing that he was arrested.

Quma, who owns a construction company in Johannesburg, said he has been married for four years.