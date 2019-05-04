Mosimane recalls Nascimento, Mabunda and Maboe to the starting line-up for Wydad

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has recalled Ricardo Nascimento, Tiyani Mabunda and Lebohang Maboe to the starting line-up for the Caf Champions league semi-final, second leg clash against Wydad Casablanca at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Defender Nascimento and midfielder Mabunda missed the 3-2 win over Black Leopards in the Absa Premiership on Tuesday to recover from slight niggles while attacker Maboe was rested to be fresh for this important clash.

Kickoff is 3pm.

Sundowns are faced with the difficult task of overturning the 2-1 loss they suffered to Wydad in Rabat last weekend during the first leg to book themselves their second Champions League final place since they won the competition in 2016.

An hour before kickoff, the stadium were already filling up and it is expected to be a full house because Sundowns fans wearing yellow were allowed into the venue for free in a bid to create an intimidating atmosphere.

In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Mosimane said he expected a fiercely contested clash.

"We have a difficult task ahead of us. This is a big game for everybody. We have to score if we want to change the result and normally we score here [in Pretoria].

"It is not going to be easy but I believe the goal will come. I have seen Esperance‚ Al Ahly‚ Wydad here – we will play our normal game and we will go toe to toe. You know what happens when we play toe to toe‚ chances will be created at both sides,” he said.

Starting XI: Onyango, Lebusa, Nascimento, Ngcongca, Langerman, Mabunda, Kekana, Morena, Zwane, Maboe, Sirino

Subs: Mweene, Arendse, Vilakazi, Lakay, Tade, Mahlambi, Coetzee