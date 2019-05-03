South Africa

ANC suspends Madibeng mayor

By Nico Gous - 03 May 2019 - 11:58
Suspended Madibeng mayor Jostina Mothibe will face disciplinary procedures.
Image: Twitter/NWPGOV

The ANC took the "difficult but necessary decision" to suspend Madibeng mayor Jostina Mothibe  to "protect the integrity and decorum of the organisation".

"The African National Congress NW PTT officials have resolved to temporarily suspend the membership of the executive mayor of Madibeng Local Municipality, Jostina Mothibe," science and technology minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said in a statement on Thursday.

"Mothibe has been informed of her suspension and the conditions to which she has to abide during this suspension."

The ANC's national disciplinary committee will now start disciplinary proceedings against her.

"We will ensure that various measures are put in place to ensure that service delivery is not affected and to restore services to the community of Madibeng."

