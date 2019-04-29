Suspended Hawks general back on job...but she isn't off the hook yet

The Hawks have confirmed that Major-General Zinhle Mnonopi has returned to work despite a disciplinary hearing against her not being finalised yet.

Mnonopi had been suspended amid allegations that she tried to wreck a bribery case laid by Mcebisi Jonas against one of the Gupta brothers.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "[The displinary hearing] is not concluded. She was suspended and according to our regulations, everything should have been finalised within 60 calendar days. Unfortunately all the processes were not finalised and hence the upliftment. She is at work but still facing a internal disciplinary process," Mulaudzi said.

He was responding to Sowetan's sister publication Sunday Times report that Mnonopi had been brought back to work without any action being taken against her.

Jonas had told the Zondo commission last year that Mnonopi had referred to the case as a "DA matter" and told him she wanted to "kill" the case. This after Jonas had claimed that Ajay Gupta had offered him a cabinet post and a R600m bribe.