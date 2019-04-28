Police 'extortion' racket uncovered by the Hawks

A police detective and his female accomplice who were bust in a sting operation for allegedly trying to extort R15‚000 from her boyfriend will appear in court on Monday.

The pair allegedly concocted a "rape" charge against the boyfriend and demanded he pay up to make the case “disappear”.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said on Sunday that the 38-year-old detective commander from Driekop police station and his 32-year-old female accomplice were expected to appear at the Burgersfort magistrate’s court for alleged corruption‚ extortion and defeating the ends of justice.

"The two were arrested on Friday evening by the Hawk’s serious corruption investigation team after they allegedly conspired to extort R15‚000 from the accomplice’s boyfriend‚" Maluleke said in a statement.