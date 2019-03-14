You can't afford not to have medical cover

SA's health system is under immense strain. While some public and academic hospitals have state-of-the-art equipment and top specialists, and thousands of doctors and nurses who care deeply about their patients, the entire system is under-resourced and overcrowded.

The government has prioritised health and its national health insurance (NHI) may have the best of intentions, but it will be many years before you can rest assured you will have quality care and are covered sufficiently in the case of a medical emergency.

If being able to use private healthcare facilities is important to you because you want to be sure you will be treated professionally, sufficiently and timeously, medical scheme cover will allow you to sleep at night knowing you are covered in the event of a medical expense or accident.

You could be injured or fall ill at any time. Without medical scheme cover, you could face steep medical bills that could ruin you financially.

You could even be denied admission to or, after being stabilised, a continued stay in a private hospital if you or your family can't pay upfront.