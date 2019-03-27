Poor citizen, you are on your own

The electoral manifestos of the ANC and the DA fall short of providing solutions to the crisis of inequality SA faces. They are not radical enough.

Both recognise that our chronic social inequalities - which manifest in the 27.5% official unemployment rate, an ailing public health system, landlessness and stubborn apartheid geographical patterns - are unsustainable.

But to solve them, we must set the country on a different political trajectory.

The World Bank declared us the globe's most unequal country in 2016 because of the failure of our political leadership to tackle the growing socio-economic disparities that have become the hallmark of our society.

Trapped between the rock of low growth rates and the hard place of a protracted domestic investment strike, the economy offers no hope to the jobless, who number around 40% of working-age people.

It doesn't help our situation that the status quo is likely to be with us for a while. Both the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, for example, project that our domestic economy will grow by between 1,3 and 1,5 percent this year, which is below the world average and the growth we need to fix our limping economy.

When you consider that the population growth rate is around 1.4% per year, you realise that we are standing still.

The National Development Plan 2030 frames the vision of the ANC, which still projects itself as a liberation movement at the helm of developmental state despite the pervasive graft that has crippled both the state and the party.

Its manifesto's policy proposals are a classic case of incremental policy changes - perhaps a reflection of the constraints being in power for so long imposes on an incumbent.