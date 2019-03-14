No set benefits for low-cost plans yet

Standardised benefits for low-cost medical scheme options are unlikely to be introduced for another two years.

Insurers will, in the absence of a standardised package, be allowed to offer you a confusingly wide range of plans that start at around R160 a month and offer cover for your day-to-day healthcare needs through private practitioners, but leave you relying on state hospitals for most admissions.

If medical scheme membership is too expensive for you, you could consider one of these so-called primary healthcare plans, as in return for a low premium they can give you access to a private general practitioner, basic medicines, x-rays and blood tests and sometimes even optometry and dentistry.

But without a standard set of benefits helping you to know what you are buying and to make meaningful comparisons, you have to stay wised-up to the potential differences in cover.